AG apologises to Kamla

The Attorney General last night apologised to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and withdrew his statements alleging that the Opposition Leader, while serving as prime minister, approved the rental of property by the State from her relatives.
His apology and withdrawal saved him from being referred to the Privileges Committee.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s allegation had been made in the budget debate last Friday, following the Opposition Leader’s criticisms of the number of properties rented by the State which belonged to the Attorney General’s family and the large sums being paid to the AG’s relatives.
Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal on Saturday had raised a privilege motion in which he said that he (Moonilal) was the minister of housing during Persad-Bissessar’s tenure as prime minister and that property rental fell under his portfolio and therefore he knew for a fact that the Attorney General’s claim was entirely untrue.
He further alleged the Attorney General in making the statement had wilfully misled the House and that he knew or ought to have reasonably known from the position he held, that his (the AG) statement was untrue.
The Speaker was due to make a ruling on Moonilal’s motion to send the Attorney General to the Privileges Committee.
The Attorney General was allowed yesterday to make a personal explanation at the end of the Parliament sitting, just before the Speaker was due to give the ruling on Moonilal’s privilege motion.
The Attorney General offered his apology to Persad-Bissessar, indicating that at the time he made the statement, he had “official documents which I verily believed supported the statements which I made.
“In addition, the Member for Siparia was not in the Chamber at the time of my contribution and made no refutation upon the conclusion of my contribution. Further, no other member of the Opposition took objection to my statements nor was there any request for clarifications at the time of or upon the conclusion of my contribution”.
Al-Rawi said: “It has come to my attention that the Member for Oropouche East has since refuted my statements, which reflected upon the Member of Siparia. In those circumstances, I withdraw my statements and hereby apologise to the Member for Siparia.”
This was followed by sustained desk-thumping from Opposition members.
The Speaker noted the Attorney General’s apology and his withdrawal of his statements about Persad-Bissessar.
“Honourable Members, as the guardian of the privileges of this House, I must remind each of you that freedom of speech is regarded as the most valuable and most essential privilege enjoyed by members.
“Your words spoken in the course of the proceedings are protected only to the extent that the privilege is not abused.
“I am satisfied that the Attorney General provided an explanation, withdrawal and apology at the earliest opportunity. In the circumstances I therefore find that no prima facie breach of privilege warranting the attention of this House,” the Speaker said.
The House adjourned to a date to be fixed.