Attorney General Reginald Armour said on Friday he continues to engage the Director of Public Prosecutions in order to ensure that they continue to make improvements to the criminal justice system.
He said his last meeting with the DPP was on April 23.
“The office of the Attorney General continues to place the independent DPP at the most pivotal stage in the improvement in the criminal justice system,” he said.
Armour was piloting the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) bill in the Senate at the Red House in Port of Spain.
The bill seeks to abolish preliminary enquiries.
He said the DPP had been consulted on the legislation.
The Attorney General said 88 per cent of preliminary enquiries in capital offences take over two years to complete, leading to the undue incarceration of accused persons for sometimes for as long as a decade, only to have such people found not to have a prima facie case and therefore are not required to face a trial.
Saying that the pre-trial phase ordinarily takes two to three years, but could last up to 15 years, the Attorney General said protracted period of preliminary enquiries had also led to the depletion in quality of the evidence both at the preliminary enquiry and the subsequent trial stage, due to memory failure of eyewitness and the increase in the number of witnesses who die or cannot be located.
He said the pre-trial stage was in due need of overhaul. “There can be no dithering,” he said.
Armour said MPs had to put aside personal differences. He said the new system would allow accused persons the right to a fair trial, allow for a fulsome role of the DPP and divide the pre-trial process into two components - an initial hearing and a sufficiency hearing.
He said the new system would bring a “sea change” in the criminal trial process as it will move from a situation where people are incarcerated for years to a period of hopefully not more than six months. “What we are seeking to do is to shorten the pre-trial stage to give an accused person his entitlement to a fair hearing at the Assizes, if he is committed. And if he is not committed because a prima facie case has not been made out, then within six months from when he was charged and brought before the Master (of the Court), he can walk free and get on with his life,” Armour said.