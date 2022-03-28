An employee from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries has been charged with forgery.
Robert Mohammed, a patrolman at the ministry, was placed on $100,000 bail over the weekend on charges of forgery and having possession of a forged document, namely a Commissioner of State Lands Authorization Letter in his name.
Charges were laid after documents issued by the office of the Commissioner of State Lands, a stamp and seal were allegedly found in a community bin and at Mohammed’s home.
It is alleged that between April to December 2020, a senior officer at the office of the Commissioner of State Lands, received information and copies of documents purportedly issued and signed by another senior officer, purportedly granting several persons permission to occupy State Lands, along with other documents authorizing an employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Commissioner of State Lands, to enter and inspect premises belonging to the State. The employee was a patrolman and was never authorized to act in the capacity as an inspector.
On Thursday, a party of officers visited Mohammed’s residence in Barataria, where they executed a search warrant, which allowed for the seizure of several alleged fraudulent documents.
The officers also searched a community garbage bin near to the residence and recovered several documents purportedly issued by the office of the Commissioner of State Lands, and a stamp and seal.
Mohammed was further interviewed on Friday and Saturday and charged by constable Khan on Saturday.
Snr Supt Arlet Groome, ASP Lutchman and ASP Craig led the exercise, which was supervised by Cpl Trim.