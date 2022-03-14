An employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday on two charges of misbehaviour in public office.
Jimboy Bruno, 38, a checker, of Bon Air, allegedly used his employment with the State to facilitate possible corrupt activities within the Office of the Commissioner of State Lands.
Following a report to the police, officers from the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) last week executed a search warrant at the office where they allegedly found several forged Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Land Management Division, Commissioner of State Lands letters, in a desk allegedly occupied by an employee of the Ministry.
A post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated that one such letter, dated February 3 2020, was found in the name of a man, falsely granting him permission to occupy State lands located in South Oropouche. The man, who was subsequently interviewed by investigators allegedly handed over a copy of the forged letter and confessed that he was given the document by the ministry employee upon paying the sum of $700.
The accused was arrested in connection with the incident last week Friday by officers of the ACIB.
Bruno was charged with the offences by constable Leaticia Dillon on Sunday, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
The accused is the second person arrested and charged in connection with the alleged forgery of Commissioner of State Lands letters in the past week.
On March 10, Devon Richardson appeared before a Chaguanas Magistrate charged with uttering a forged document to a representative of the State.
He was granted bail with surety in the sum of $150,000 or alternatively $50,000. He was also ordered to report to a police station in his area once a week and the matter adjourned to April 8.
Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Deryck Walker and Supt Avinash Singh and assisted by Insp Bryon Daniel, Insp Alicia Mc Millian and Sgt Gerrard Baldwin, all of the ACIB.