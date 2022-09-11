THANKS to well-wishers, including Express readers, police officer Zelia Christiana Castello has raised more of the money she needs to reach India for cancer treatment.
Castello said that approximately $30,000 was donated to her bank account since the story was published by this newspaper and other media last weekend. She also received about $2,200 to the GoFundMe set up on her behalf. “That is the most that I’ve gotten in such a short space of time since the GoFundMe was created,” a grateful Castello said.
Castello, 27 of Point Fortin, was diagnosed last year January with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma—a cancer which affects the lymphatic system. She is seeking to raise US$200,000 ($1.35 million).
She expressed gratitude on Wednesday to all who donated or reached out to her. “Thanks to everyone who would have contributed whether financially, whether it was words of encouragement, a lot of persons messaged me via WhatsApp, just encouraging me. A lot of them would have lost persons through the battle, but they still were able to offer some words of comfort, to keep the faith. I appreciate everybody who would have reached out, and still there are persons who may not have reached out and I know they’re praying for me, so I want to say thanks to them as well.”
Her goal of reaching to the hospital in India on September 15 will, however, not be realised as she is still not in receipt of the amount needed for the trip, and she is also expected to receive outstanding travel documents by the end of the month. Castello is hoping to continue raising funds over the coming weeks. “Beside the donations that I’m getting, I’ll do my little fundraisers still—bar-b-ques and stuff like that.”
Castello is heading to India, as she has undergone all treatment that she can locally. Friday made it a month since she last had chemotherapy and she is now feeling exhausted, drained, nauseated, and is having body pains. “When I get up on a morning, I get up with my hand like if somebody shocking it, like somebody pounding it up. I don’t know how to really explain it, but I does can’t close in my hand. I have to sit with a stress ball and gradually get back the movements in my hands.”
When she gets to India, blood work will begin the same day and a thorough evaluation will be done. She is also expected to undergo chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.
Even through the pain, the mother of one has been keeping on top of her son’s education. He started at a new school at the beginning of the term. “I’m really excited, it’s a whole new journey. New school comes with a lot of new cultures, new friends, but he’s settling down very fast. I’ve been in the school every day since school started, hearing from the teacher because when I leave (for India), I just want that sort of peace of mind, comfort, but he’s doing good so far.”
• Any member of the public or organisation willing to help Castello can make contributions to First Citizens bank account # 2283611
or to her GoFundMe page. She can also be reached at 329-1688.