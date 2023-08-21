Ainsley King will lead the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) for another term.
Returning public relations officer Rondell Donawa, in a news release following Saturday’s “successful conclusion of its National Executive Elections” said, “Members from across Trinidad and Tobago enthusiastically cast their votes to elect a new executive body that will lead the organisation for the term 2023-2026.”
The elections took place simultaneously in Trinidad and Tobago, with the voting venues being the VIP Lounge at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, and the Mt Pleasant Community Centre, Mt Pleasant, respectively.
The release stated, “The participation and enthusiasm demonstrated by TUCO members underscore the significance of these elections in shaping the future of calypso music and culture in the nation.”
It added, “TUCO extends its heartfelt gratitude to all members who exercised their democratic right to vote and actively participated in this essential process. The organisation recognises the dedication and commitment shown by its members in selecting the leaders who will steer TUCO through the next three years, and beyond.
“TUCO also congratulates the newly elected officers and trusts that their diverse talents and expertise will contribute to the growth and development of calypso music and culture in Trinidad and Tobago. The organisation remains confident that, under their leadership, TUCO will continue to foster unity, creativity, and excellence within the calypso community.”
The results are as follows:
Office/Position and Elected Officers
President - Ainsley King
Vice president - Steve Pascall (Ras Kommanda)
General secretary - Shirlane Hendrickson
Assistant general secretary - Kenneth Thomas (Punchin)
Treasurer - Judy Benicourt
Assistant treasurer - Melissa Williams-Campbell
Public relations officer - Rondell Donawa
Assistant public relations officer - Meguella Simon
Marketing manager - Devon Seale
Education & research officer - Gary Cordner
Welfare officer - Karene Asche
Trustees
1. Hamidullah Wahid
2. Bernice Carr