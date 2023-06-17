Air Canada will be returning its air service between Toronto, Canada to Trinidad as of November 1, 2023.
Tourism Trinidad Limited in a media release this morning said, the service will recommence with three flights per week arriving in Trinidad at 11:25 PM, on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and departing at 12:30 AM Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
Then from December 3, 2023, to March 9, 2024, service will be expanded to four flights per week, arriving at 12:25 AM, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and departing at 1:30 AM, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
TTL stated that the airline for the twelve months of January to December 2019 had a total of 22,918 passengers disembarking at Port of Spain, Trinidad.
Carla Cupid, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Trinidad, said, “This is a positive development for our tourism industry, and we look forward to using this connection to continue to promote Trinidad as a top travel destination.”
On hearing the news of the new flights, High Commissioner for Canada to Trinidad and Tobago, Arif Keshani, noted, “The ties between our countries are significant and I am very pleased that Air Canada will be resuming their flight between Port of Spain and Toronto this Fall. This, combined with the expansion of Canada’s electronic travel authorization (eTA) program to include Trinidad and Tobago, will further serve to enhance our bilateral economic, social, and people-to-people connections.” Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts, Randall Mitchell, also expressed his enthusiasm about the news.
“We continue to work with our international partners and stakeholders in the Air Transportation industry to increase our connectivity and seat capacity from our traditional source markets while at the same time, reducing the cost of travel to Trinidad and Tobago.”
He continued, “This marries well with the recent announcement by the Canadian government of Visa-free travel to Canada to the diaspora located there.” Tourism Trinidad and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts are confident that the recommencement of Air Canada’s service between Toronto and Port of Spain will be a major boost to the tourism industry. The airline's flights will provide a convenient and affordable way for Canadians to travel to Trinidad and vice-versa while helping to attract more visitors from other parts of the world.