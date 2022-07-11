A destination wedding scheduled to be held in Trinidad on July 15 is now in jeopardy as the groom says his luggage, containing his wedding outfits seems to have been misplaced by Air Canada.
According to a Global News report on Saturday, 47-year-old Tarick Ali arrived in Trinidad on July 3 via an Air Canada flight to meet up with some 200 other friends and relatives who flew in from around the world for his big day.
His luggage did not arrive, however.
“Air Canada will ruin my wedding,” Ali told Global News.
“I wanted it to be absolutely perfect. Everything is bought, everything is ready. All I had to do was show up in my outfit. But everything is in my luggage and my luggage never arrived.
“It’s just absolutely mind-boggling what is happening. It’s going to ruin everything we had planned.”
Ali said he had been calling Air Canada every day since his arrival in Trinidad but would be on the phone for hours and nobody would pick up.
He said he checked the status of his luggage online which showed that the case with his custom wedding suit is still sitting in Canada.
“I spent thousands of dollars to be able to get here as well as quite a bit of money for a suit that’s actually custom made — all the cufflinks and the buttons. Everything is perfect for the perfect day,” Ali said.
Islamic ceremony
He added that aside from his suit for the wedding reception, his luggage also contained another outfit he planned to wear to the Islamic ceremony that was to take place in Trinidad before the wedding.”
“Both are completely missing in action,” said Ali.
“No one is taking responsibility for it. They haven’t called us, they haven’t e-mailed.”
He said he was hopeful his luggage would arrive in time for his wedding.
Ali’s issue is just one in a series of complaints made against the airline in recent days.
The airline has cancelled hundreds of flights and delayed many more citing reasons such as bad weather and technical issues.
Passengers have been complaining of getting the runaround when trying to claim refunds or compensation.
An Air Canada spokesperson told Global News the airline is working to improve performance.
“Aviation is a complex ecosystem made up of many independent players, including airports, customs, catering firms, fuelling companies, security systems and so on,” the spokesperson said.
“All of these bodies must work well and together for the system to function properly. The on-time performance of individual carriers can be affected by the performance of any one of these partners, so this is why we are working with all our partners to improve the industry’s performance.”