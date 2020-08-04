FACE masks have been made mandatory at all terminals of the country’s two airports, as measures to cripple the spread of Covid-19 continue to be implemented in public spaces.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) said “face masks are required for entry into terminals and must be worn at all points throughout the terminal buildings”.
The AATT advised that health and safety protocols have been implemented at Piarco and Arthur NR Robinson International airports “to protect travellers, employees, stakeholders and airport users in general from the spread of Covid-19”.
Trinidad and Tobago’s borders remain closed since March 22, when Government began to introduce measures to protect the country from the novel coronavirus pandemic currently terrorising the globe. There are no commercial flights operating in and out of T&T at this time but limited passenger movement is being facilitated by private charter for people leaving and entering the country, who must be permitted to do so via exemption from the Minister of National Security, Stuart Young.
The Authority issued notice that people entering the facilities would note the additional measures, including temperature screening at entrances and before security check points and in-creased hand sanitisation stations.
As well, “physical distancing must be observed at all times”.
Passengers have also been advised of the installation, at the check-in area, of sneeze guards at check-in counters, increased hand sanitization stations and physical distancing markers to guide responsible queuing.
There will also be “no gathering of standby passengers”, the AATT advised.
Passengers should also expect to see regular sanitization of all surfaces.
The Authority has encouraged passengers and other users to utilise electronic options where possible.
“For added convenience, passengers are encouraged to use the airlines’ web check-in services or the self-check-in kiosks at the terminal buildings for quicker and more efficient check-in pro-cessing,” the AATT said.
The AATT also advised that masks must remain on at security checkpoints, temperature screen-ing will be conducted before the checkpoints, physical distancing is required in queues and pass-port bio-pages and departing flight details must be on hand.
It stated that security screening trays are to be sanitized frequently and the instructions of securi-ty officers and signage must be observed to allow for faster processing.
At departure lounges, face masks “should be worn” and social distancing must be practised at seating areas.
Increased sanitization stations are available, while seats and other frequently used surfaces will be regularly sanitized.
“Passport bio-pages and departing flight details should be ready for presentation to the agent at the gate”, the AATT said, while “physical distancing should be observed when queuing at gates”.
Hand sanitization stations will be increased throughout the airports, which will also feature dis-tance seating, enhanced cleaning protocols and the routine disinfection of security trays and gen-eral surfaces.
Floor markings and signage to provide guidance on social distancing in queues and general areas, will also be visible.
“We have held several sensitisation and training exercises with our members of staff, who are ready and willing to assist you on your journey,” the Authority stated.