reena

A CARONI mother was found dead with wounds to her neck on Sunday.

The body of Reena Ragoonath-Charles, 43, Ragoonanan Trace, South Bank Road, Kelly Village, was discovered in her bedroom at around 7 p.m.

Ragoonath-Charles was found on the floor with blood on her mouth and abrasions to her neck.

Relatives contacted the Emergency Health Service and the Caroni Police Station.

A district medical officer pronounced her dead at the scene and ordered the removal of the body pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Visiting the scene were detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three Sgt Bridgemohan, WPC Ransome and PC Bhola, as well as Sgt Ramdeen and others of the Central Police Division.

Ragoonath-Charles was a mother of one and was employed as a janitor at Airport Authority.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

My name is Bond, Candace Bond

My name is Bond, Candace Bond

THE Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has no greater friend on this earth than the United States of America.

As the closest friend and partner to Trinidad and Tobago, we share more than 200 years of friendship and cooperation, from the war of 1812, through our centuries-long commercial ties to our shared demo­cratic values.

Increase in Tobago taxi fares

Members of Tobago Taxi Owners and Drivers Association, the Tobago Taxi Co-Operation, and Unique Taxi Association have advised the Tobago public that taxi fares for stands in Scarborough and ANR Robinson International Airport will be increased, effective today.

Recommended for you