Doubles vendor Yansil Seeram was shot dead near a NP service station in Piarco before daybreak on Thursday.
Seeram, of Perseverance Road, Carapichaima had purchased a bag of ice at the service station at 3.30a.m.
When he got back into his vehicle, he was approached from the passenger side by a man who shot him multiple times.
Seeram, 34, died at the scene.
Seeram, who married in 2019, was among a team that operated the Skaters Doubles stall in the local food court on the compound of the Piarco International Airport.