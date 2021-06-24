Police Constable Brad Lee Lum has been suspended following an investigation into his breach of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Regulations. The officer, who has seven years of service was last attached to the CID-Anti Kidnapping Unit.
According to a statement from the TTPS, on Saturday PC Lee Lum distributed a post on Social Media via the Internet, in the nature of a personal comment on matters of public expression of a political nature, contrary to Regulation 138 (1) of the Police Service Regulations, 2007.
On the issue of the officer’s suspension, Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith said that he cannot condone the alleged irresponsible behaviour of the officer who alluded that it was time for an insurrection in his social media post.
The Commissioner added that having served this country during the violent 1990 insurrection, and having seen the damage done to our country and our democracy, he was appalled that an officer would even hint that insurgents should overthrow the Government.
The CoP made it clear that in comparison to the average citizen, when a person joins the Police Service they lose certain liberties regarding freedom of speech.
He added that the TTPS expects strict adherence to the Regulations and recalled that another officer was recently suspended and remains on suspension because he appeared on the front page of a daily newspaper openly endorsing a political party and showing party affiliation, contrary to said regulations.
Commissioner Griffith reiterated that the TTPS will not tolerate officers who show political partisanship and make comments against the State.