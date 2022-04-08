Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi is promising a cleaner country and smoother roads as he takes on his new portfolio.
The former attorney general announced yesterday, that Cabinet has approved a nationwide clean up campaign and survey exercise which will be rolled out this month.
Speaking during a news conference at the Ministry’s Maraval headquarters, Al-Rawi noted the last time there was a national clean-up campaign was in 2017.
He said the ministry of Rural Development and Local Government is collaborating with other ministries for the exercise, ahead of the rainy season.
The campaign will include the removal of derelict vehicles and maintenance of overgrown spaces.
The campaign will run alongside a survey exercise, which will seek to document the state and conditions of the nation’s roadways, vacant lots, recreation centres, markets and other conveniences, so that potholes and other issues can be addressed.
Al-Rawi noted there are also a number of roads, known as “orphan roads”, which do not currently fall under the remit of any regional corporation.
As a result, persons living along those roads do not have access to certain services provided by the corporations, like garbage collection.
He said the survey exercise will help to identify all orphan roads and facilities so they can be vested in the corporations and persons can have services delivered to them.
Al-Rawi said there will be a significant roll-out campaign and the private sector will be invited to contribute.
Additionally, Al-Rawi said the ministry will be embarking upon a digitisation exercise that would make it easier for the public to report leaks, overgrown lots and other issues via a mobile application.
Al-Rawi also announced that the ministry is moving to increase the number of municipal police and litter wardens. He said the interview process is already under way.
Other initiatives being undertaken include the introduction of Gender-Based Violence units within the municipal police and the decriminalising of offences like street vending and peddling.