The Office of the Attorney General has already paid millions to King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson and his lawyers, according to detailed information given to the police by former AG Faris Al-Rawi.
Al-Rawi stated that he was advised by senior counsel that funds of the Office of the AG should be used to foot the legal costs of Vincent Nelson when he was charged with conspiracy for corruption in Trinidad and Tobago and also when the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) investigated him.
And public funds were also used to pay for Nelson’s airfare and accommodation.
Last week, Al-Rawi disclosed that his indemnity agreement with Nelson was also based on senior counsel advice.
In one of his several statements to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) this year, Al-Rawi stated that he can confirm that Nelson gave statements to the NCA, the ACIB in Barbados and in Trinidad and Tobago and travelled to Trinidad and Tobago for a plea agreement. He also attended court in T&T on arraignment, in indictment and for sentencing.
He stated he is aware that Nelson lives in Italy and that he was required to travel to the UK, Barbados and Trinidad.
“Mr Nelson incurred costs and expenses associated with the matters disclosed in the notarised statement which, and I was advised by senior counsel, were properly for the account of the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs,” stated Al-Rawi.
“Accordingly, the ministry received and paid several invoices for legal fees and disbursements for airfare and accommodation for Mr Nelson QC and his attorneys in the person of Tom Allen QC, Shula de Jersey of Messrs BCL Solicitors and Mr Roger Kawalsingh,” stated Al-Rawi.
Al-Rawi also stated that Nelson made allegations and claimed damages for the alleged breach of the agreement which was drafted on advice of senior counsel for the Attorney General by which the State indemnified Nelson. He said these claims included demands for costs for fees and other expenses, adding that the Attorney General at all times was advised by a team of attorneys led by senior counsel and provided responses and answers to claims.
This matter is before the courts as Nelson has filed civil proceedings claim against the AG.
Trail of letters for money
There was also a trail of letters from BCL Solicitors in 2020 to Al-Rawi demanding payments.
On November 23, 2020 BCL wrote Al-Rawi stating there were outstanding legal fees in relation to work conducted on behalf of Nelson by this firm, including VAT and fees of Tom Allen QC amounting to £275,859.47 (TT$2,206,880).
Additionally, it stated Kawalsingh was owed £450,000 (TT$3,600,000).
The Express had sight of the invoice from Kawalsingh for this payment dated October 9, 2019. The description of services were: Attorney’s fee for professional services which include - advices, several meetings, telephone calls, Skype conferences, overseas travel to Barbados and London , meetings at the airport, appearances at the court hearings (Port of Spain), attendance at police station (Port of Spain) and to the general care and conduct to date.
On December 17, 2020 BCL wrote to Al-Rawi stating that Nelson would not give evidence if payments are not made and threatened legal action for breach of the indemnity.
This letter states that the Government agreed to pay Nelson’s legal fees dating back to 2018.BCL stated: The GORTT has already unequivocally accepted liability under the Indemnity for legal expenses as evidenced by the payment of BCL invoices dated October 2018, December 2018, January 2019, February 2019 and April 2019 in the total sum of £85,759.61 (TT$686,080).
Al-Rawi had written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about the correspondence from BCL in 2020 and the DPP distanced himself from the indemnity agreement, stating that office is “loath to involve itself in any manner or form, with any ‘Indemnity Agreement and its corollaries”.