Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says draft legislation on a vaccination policy for the public sector is being finalised.
He added, however, that it is ultimately in the hands of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the Cabinet, guided by the medical experts, to determine its implementation.
In December 2021, the Prime Minister had said that public servants have the choice to get vaccinated by January 15 or face being furloughed.
The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) loudly objected to this, arguing that vaccination should not be forced.
In January 2022, Rowley gave a one-month extension to public servants to get vaccinated.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Al-Rawi told the Express that there have been a number of submissions from both the trade union movement and the private sector which have helped shape the policy.
“We received a significant number of submissions from stakeholders which traversed a number of issues including the management of liability, the proposal for rolling processes, meaning applying the law in sectoral approach,” he said.
The AG said “amplified” submissions from the private sector were received.
“We sat down and completed the draft legislation which we have under review by internal and external counsel. We’re looking at the four corners of the law,” he said.
Al-Rawi said he had advised the Prime Minister that he needed a short period of additional time to complete further aspects of the law, based on submissions received, but he should have all ready shortly.
He said upon completion of the final draft they will sit with the Health Ministry’s team led by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram and feed the medical data into the proposed law.
“We then to go the Cabinet which is led by the Prime Minister to make the final determination. All things being equal we are still in the zone of the middle of the month,I can say with certainty that there won’t be the passage of any law by the middle of the month but the preparation of the law is on target,” said Al-Rawi.
He said the Prime Minister will speak to the advancing of any law but his job is to have the options ready and available.
Thanks to JTUM
According to Al-Rawi, the emergence of Covid-19 variants during the pandemic has caused promulgation of the pandemic.
He said whilst the data as of today’s date may say one thing, obviously the medical and scientific input may tell one to prepare for things on the horizon and therefore which we cannot yet contemplate.
“So this law is not intended to treat only the current situation, it has to be informed by potential considerations and therefore final decisions will have to be made on that,” he said.
The law has been informed by significant stakeholder contributions which are being factored by the team at the Office of the Attorney General, he added.
“I expect to be in a position to take that material to the Prime Minister shortly,” he said.
Asked whether the trade union movement submitted any useful recommendations, Al-Rawi said they did.
He said submissions from the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) as well as the private sector have been very useful and he thanks them for their contributions.