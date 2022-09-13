POLICE are investigating a report of a Princes Town businessman who was last seen by his family on Sunday.
Zaid Hosein, also known as Robin, aged 54, left his home at Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, driving his black Toyota Fortuna and has not returned home.
Hosein is the owner of Robin’s Agro Solutions, an agricultural supplies and plant shop at Southern Main Road, Marabella.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue team are also involved in the search for the missing man.
A police report said that Hosein’s brother went to the Princes Town police on Monday and reported that he last saw his brother on Sunday at around 1 p.m. at their home.
At around 4 p.m. he heard his brother’s vehicle start and the gate close.
The brother told police that Hosein goes out to lime on Sundays but he does not stay out overnight.
The missing man was last seen wearing a multi-coloured short pants and a red sleeveless jersey with slippers.
He was described as of East Indian descent, brown skin complexion, slim built, 5 feet seven inches tall with a low haircut.
Calls to his phone number have gone unanswered.