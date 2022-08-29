DOUBLES vendor Deodath Ramkissoon has been reported missing and his relatives have issued a reward of $20,000 for information leading to his safe return.
Ramkissoon, also known as "Richard", 32, went missing last Thursday when he left his home at Orange Cedar Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna to drop off his workers in Aranguez.
Police were told that Ramkissoon usually picks up workers at around 1 a.m. to operate their doubles stall at Pasea, Tunapuna.
However, when he did not turn up on Friday morning, attempts were made to contact Ramkissoon via cell phone but there was no response.
The next day, the white Nissan Ad wagon, PDU 520, which Ramkisson was last seen driving, was recovered near the Immigration Detention Center in the Valencia District.
A report was made to the Barataria Police station and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit has been contacted about the case.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) led by captain Vallence Rambharat have also joined the search.