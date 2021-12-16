A Filipino woman residing in Belmont has been missing since last Saturday.
Lyka Yvette Bernas, 29, is believed to have left her apartment on Jerningham Avenue to walk a short distance away, but never returned.
Bernas’ roommate, Kevyn Barcelon, told the Express in a phone interview yesterday that Bernas does not have many friends in Trinidad, and is mainly at home or at work.
Barcelon said: “She came to Trinidad about five years ago for work. She is basically an ‘inside’ person. Only her house slippers and wallet are missing, so she probably went out nearby to come back quickly. But the people at the shop have not seen her. Whatever happened to her, it did not happen at our apartment because there are no signs of that here.”
Barcelon said she had been in contact with Bernas’ family members, in Cavite City in the Philippines, who are very concerned over her disappearance.
“They know she is a very quiet person, so they are so worried about her. Bearing this news to them was not easy, but I have to stay strong for them because I cannot imagine how they are feeling at this time, being a million miles away.
“Sometimes I feel so defeated because the police and other authorities do not seem to be proactive in the investigation. I wish that the police would do more to try to trace what has happened to her,” said Barcelon.
The Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines issued a social media post on Tuesday, appealing for assistance on Bernas.
The post read: “The Office of the Counsul General wishes to advise the public of the following missing person report made in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Anyone with information of her whereabouts, please message the office of the consulate via inbox. The Consul also sends his deepest concern at this time. The prayers of his staff and himself, friends and family of Lyka Yvette Bernas are for her safe return.”
She was described as having a light-skinned complexion, slim build, and approximately four feet, nine inches tall.