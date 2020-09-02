ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan said yesterday the Government has been informed that a floating oil storage tanker off the coast of Venezuela, reported to be listing and threatening a massive spill, is currently "upright and in a stable condition".
However, local environmental activist group, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) last Saturday wrote to United States Ambassador, Joseph Mondello, "requesting that he use his good office to place pressure on our Government to act urgently and address the imminent threat to our Gulf of Paria".
According to several news reports, the NABARIMA is an FSO (Floating Stored Oil) tanker located off the Venezuelan coast of Guiria for over a decade, which is holding up to 1.2mn bl of crude and is at risk of sinking.
The issue of a possible threat was raised last week by FFOS, which wrote to Khan appealing for Government's intervention. FFOS warned that a spill from the Nabarima would result in one of this country's biggest marine disasters and impact local fisheries on the southwestern coast.
Contacted yesterday, Khan said, "We are monitoring the situation very closely."
In a brief statement sent via What's App, Khan noted that the Nabarima is an FSO that has been in that location for over a decade and stores oil from the Corocoro Oilfield in the Venezuelan Gulf.
"The oil is then transferred to tankers for shipment abroad. However because of the sanctions the transfer vessels stopped operating," Khan said, adding:
"The FSO is now at full capacity. Information coming out of Venezuela is that the ship is upright and in a stable condition pending preparation for the transfer of the cargo to a contracted vessel."
He went on to state that the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is monitoring the situation very closely.
"There is currently a Bi lateral oil spill contingency plan between Venezuela and TT. That will govern our response to any eventuality. Parties are free to request assistance from each other," Khan said.
The issue was further highlighted yesterday by specialist spots lawyer, Emir Crowne, who shared via Facebook an article in Argus Media, warning that, "The Venezuelan Ecology Society which is monitoring the situation warns that if the Nabarima sinks it could trigger the worst marine environmental disaster in the country's history and potentially affect fisheries and coastlines in Trinidad and Tobago."
The article ( https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news/2137186-listing-oil-tanker-threatens-venezuela-trinidad), also stated that the Venezuela-flagged Nabarima is "listing to starboard, flooding the engine room and nearby compartments, according to three Venezuelan employees of the PetroSucre joint venture that runs the field".
Intervention needed
The FFOS, in a statement noting its letter to Khan on August 25, said "the Government has shown no inclination to do same, much less inform the public of any plan of action to treat with this critical issue".
The organisation pointed out that pursuant to Article IX (c) of the Agreement Delimiting the Maritime Boundaries Between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, the Governments of both countries made a commitment “to inform each other about any indication of actual, imminent or potential pollution of a serious nature which occurs in the maritime frontier zone".
"Both the Maduro Regime and our Government are obligated to at least communicate to determine the veracity of these reports. However, based on media reports, neither appear to have the political will to address these reports with an iota of urgency," the FFOS said.
It has written to Mondello noting same and asked for US intervention with urgency, as the livelihoods of entire communities are being placed at risk.
In the letter to Mondello, FFOS stated that "It appears neither the collapsing Maduro Regine (President Nicolas Maduro) nor our dawdling Government appear to have the political will to simply communicate with each other as per our agreement, now does it seem any future communication is likely. Thus, an unsuspecting populace will remain in the dark, until disaster occurs."
The organisation further stated:
"We humbly ask that the American Embassy step in and lend its voice, in placing pressure on both the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Venezuelan Government to address this urgent issue that cud be come the Exxon Valdez of the Caribbean."
The Exxon Valdez oil spill occurred in Prince William Sound, Alaska on March 24, 1989 and the detriment to the environment there is still being seen.
"FFOS cannot sit idly by and allow the reticence of the Venezuelan and Trinbagonian Governments to result in what could become the Exxon Valdez of the Gulf of Paria and the Caribbean Sea," the group stated, adding:
"FFOS is confident that Ambassador Mondello will lend his voice in support of this issue of national and regional importance."
The Argis Media article also stated that the engine room of the Nabarima is flooded and "there is no possibility the Nabarima can navigate under its own power to a terminal to discharge the oil".
According to Argus, the Nabarima, a small VLCC built in 2005 and PdV has not maintained the tanker properly for over five years, PetroSucre workers have said.