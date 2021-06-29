The public is asked to bring any information to the police on the whereabouts of mother of one, Annalisa Gokhool, who has been reported missing to police.
Gokhool, 34, of Ram Street, Toco Main Road, Vega De Oropouche, last contacted her mother, Chandroutie Gokhool, on June 6.
An uncle, who did not wish to give his name in a telephone interview with the Express on Tuesday, said, “Nobody can say that they saw Annalisa in the last few weeks – not her boyfriend, friends, and family. She is not answering her phone. She lives at Vega de Oropouche and usually calls her family often. Her mother last spoke to her on June 6, and after some time and not getting any answer on her phone, we decided to go out and look for her. Her boyfriend who she lives with said he has not seen her for more than a month. We went to her friends at Sangre Grande and Vega de Oropouche checking for her, but nobody can say they have seen her. So, it is in the police hands now”.
The family made a report to police on Tuesday.
Anyone with information can contact the Caroni Police Station at 662-4291, or emergency police numbers at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or contact any police station or report via the TTPS App.