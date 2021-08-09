The Environmental Management Authority and Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd yesterday confirmed an oil spill in the Gulf of Paria.
Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) corporate secretary Gary Aboud boarded a pirogue yesterday and went to the scene of the spill. He posted several videos on his Facebook page.
Aboud said the oil spill was in the vicinity of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, stretching all the way to Claxton Bay.
In a statement Paria said that an oil sheen along the Pointe-a-Pierre harbour was discovered around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday by the company’s marine security.
The company stated that its Incident Command Team was activated, and personnel were immediately dispatched to locate the source of the leak.
However, a further sea survey early yesterday morning discovered areas of oil sheen and oil streaks located north of the Pointe-a-Pierre port, the company said.
“A shoreline survey has also been conducted. Paria has responded urgently to deploy clean up assets to minimise the impact on the environment. Absorbent booms have been strategically placed to prevent further migration of oil into the sea. Vacuum trucks are being utilised to remove oil collected on land and oil streaks continue to be mechanically broken up at sea,” said the company.
It stated further that the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and the Paria leadership team visited the sites at 2 p.m. yesterday and the other regulatory authorities have been notified of the incident as per relevant procedure.
“Paria continues to monitor the situation at sea and on land and the Incident Command Team is monitoring and addressing all aspects of this incident. A comprehensive investigation will be undertaken to determine the root cause of the spill,” said the company.
Also in a statement yesterday, the EMA said it is investigating the reports.
The EMA said that the Paria contacted them and advised of streaks of oil in the Guaracara River resulting from a leaking line that caused crude oil to enter the river.
“According to Paria Fuel Trading’s report, containment measures and deployment of booms were completed to mitigate the spill. The EMA has been advised that mostly a sheen was observed in the Gulf of Paria and vessels were used to mechanically break up the sheen. Paria Fuel Trading is still establishing the volume of oil spilled. The EMA’s Emergency Response and Investigating Unit (ERI) is liaising with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) and will continue to coordinate with all relevant agencies and stakeholders currently investigating this report,” stated the EMA.
Lee calls for quick action
Meanwhile Member of Parliament for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee said the oil spill is extremely concerning and warrants an immediate investigation by the Ministry of Energy.
Lee called on the energy ministry to not only inform the public on the cause and extent of this oil spill but to ensure quick action as well as all needed contingency plans are implemented forthwith.
Lee said that failure to act can have catastrophic effects not only on the surrounding environment but also on the fishing industry of the Claxton Bay community which utilises this area as a vital source of income and food supply.
“What we need now is transparency on the true state of affairs, action to prevent further damage and proper consultation with all affected stakeholders so this issue can be prevented from turning into a crisis,” he said.