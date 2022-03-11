Two girls, Aleah Ali and Leah Orosco, have been found.
Ali, 12 of River Road Bagatelle, Diego Martin, went missing on February 28 and Orosco, 14 of Belmont Valley Road, Belmont, on March 8.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on Friday said both girls had been found and thanked the members of the public for their assistance.
It was advised that anyone with information that can help locate a missing person, can contact 555 or 800-TIPS, The TTPS App or website can also be used.