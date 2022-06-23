Thirteen-year-old Aleah Ali has gone missing for a second time.
A police release on Thursday stated that, Ali of River Road, Bagatelle, Diego Martin, was last seen on June 22. The public’s help is being sought to find her.
Anyone with information can contact the West End police station at 637-4226 or 637-6002. The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.
On March 1, the TTPS had issued a release that Ali, then 12 years old, was missing and that she was last seen on February 28. Days later, on March 11, another police release said she had been found.