STAY alert for fake $100.
That is the warning from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, especially to shoppers this Christmas season.
The TTPS said that there are people seeking to turn the new polymer $100 notes into counterfeit dollars.
The TTPS asked citizens to observe the demarcations of the new notes, such as the clear plastic window cannot be reproduced on paper.
Police asked that citizens pay attention to the clear plastic 'window' on the bill, and be alert to reject any other window, white, or murky, which is how the counterfeit will be identified and defeated.