Adverse Weather Alert #1 - Yellow Level in effect for T&T
From Fri, Jul 1, 5:00 AM until 5:00PM.
There is a high (70%) chance that the passage of a tropical wave will result in heavy showers/thunderstorms, initially favoring Tobago during the morning then over Trinidad by late morning into the afternoon.
These thunderstorms can produce intense rainfall of over 25mm.
Street and/or flash flooding are possible in areas so prone, causing minor traffic disruptions. Electrical discharges are also likely. The threat of gusty winds will also be present. These wind gusts may be brief, but are capable of breaking tree branches, displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects, and can even topple over unhealthy trees.
Instructions: Do not wade or drive through flood waters. Secure loose outdoor items and livestock. Monitor weather conditions and official updates. More information: www.metoffice.gov.tt/ ; www.odpm.gov.tt
To view Alert, visit: www.metoffice.gov.tt/earlywarning