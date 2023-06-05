Senior Supt (Ag) Roger Alexander is “alive and well”
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) issued a press release on Saturday to dispel social media reports that the the co-host of the CCN TV6 Beyond The Tape programme was shot and killed in El Socorro.
“These posts are false,” the TTPS said. Alexander also issued a voice note to say no such thing had happened.
In September 2022, Alexander was promoted to the rank of Acting Senior Superintendent of the Port of Spain Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Alexander previously held the rank of superintendent and was attached to the North Eastern Division Task Force, and the now-defunct Special Operations Response Team (SORT).
“Senior Supt Ag Alexander is alive, well and is currently carrying out his duties as he leads the members of his team,” the release added.