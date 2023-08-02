The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is calling on citizens to refrain from sharing information about police operations on social media groups.
The issue was first raised by Senior Supt Roger Alexander on CCN TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme on Monday night.
At the time a clip was played in which people could be heard informing drivers to stay away from certain areas as police officers were conducting roadblock exercises in areas such as Port of Spain, San Fernando, Chaguanas and Arima.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Alexander noted that, in keeping with the spirit of the Emancipation holiday, citizens needed to “emancipate themselves” from these behaviours.
“I can understand if persons in certain groups want to share information about traffic, about how bad traffic is coming or going towards a certain area, on the main roads or on the highways. But when you begin to focus and make special mention that police are in an area, that operations are taking place in an area, then you need to reconsider your actions. Because you have to realise that it’s not just your friends or family who you are giving this information to, but criminal elements who are on these chats as well. So now you are giving criminals the opportunity to use alternative routes,” Alexander said.
He added, “So let’s say, God forbid, there was a kidnapping, and the police received intelligence that the suspects would be going to pass through a certain area, but you happen to come across the roadblock and inform the public as a whole. Now the kidnappers themselves also have access to this information and can take alternate routes. And now you have played a role in leaving some other family in distress, when we could have acted and dealt with the suspects.
“Whatever contribution you think you are making, you have to think about it again. Because one day, you may be making the same kind of contributions, not realising that your own family or friends are in distress until after, and the police could have helped, if not for your intervention.”