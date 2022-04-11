Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) leader Phillip Alexander says the PEP has grown stronger in the past five years since its birth and its strength was seen in the Debe by-election, where the party got 176 votes to the PNM’s 25.
The PEP also contested the 2020 general election, fielding candidates in 28 of the 41 electoral districts.
“The public response to third parties now is an open embrace. The size of our following, I have never been as popular as I am now and I think that it says something,” Alexander said in an interview last week.
Alexander said the racial politics must end.
“The racial divide and the voter-padded political structure we have will obviously have some say, but if people are polled now and you put Keith Rowley, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Phillip Alexander, Watson Duke and Gary Griffith as choices, you will find that Kamla and Keith might lose in a national poll. That again is something significant,” he said.
Game changers
People are looking and experimenting with all the different ways that it could be brought together where the different parties can find a way to work together, he said. “I think the next elections, both local government and general, are going to be game changers.
The Government is trying to pull out every distraction and make every promise and start to deliver things that they never even considered before, but the public is just jaded. They have some options and the public is fanning the flames of those options, and it will grow in time for the local government elections,” he said.
“I don’t know if the Progressive Empowerment Party will be joining anybody. We went it alone and we will probably go it alone and encourage everybody to go it alone.
“The more parties that contest the election and bite off a chunk in the different constituencies will make the thing hard to predict, and what we need to kill in this country is race politics. The only way we are going to kill that is by giving people issue politics so people can vote for representation,” he added.