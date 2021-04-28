Assistant Superintendent of Police Roger Alexander has been named the new head of the Special Operations Response Team.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith in making the announcement at the TTPS’ media briefing on Wednesday said he has dozens of good commanders chosen based their leadership skill, and now SORT is going to be ‘bigger, stronger and more effective’.
“We need to ensure that we put someone who had the capability. It has nothing to do with the individual based on his popularity. SORT is not a show that is made for television or the media. It is a unit that has proven to be effective. It was a unit that was missing in the Police Service. It needed that ‘oomph’ to peg back criminal elements. Who knows, maybe those eight homicides that took place on the weekend was because certain individuals figured that SORT was on a ‘down and out’. Well now we are going to be bigger, stronger and more effective. “
The previous SORT head Mark Hernandez has been charged for misbehaviour in public office by encouraging the unlawful assault by beating of David Ottley Jr, thereby occasioning him to sustain actual bodily harm contrary to common law. The charge stems from the deaths of Joel Belcon and Andrew Morris who died in police custody during the investigation of Andrea Bharatt’s murder. The accused was arrested by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau, Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 2 and Northern Division Criminal Investigations Unit, on April 14. Hernandez was charged by acting Cpl Marcano of the Maloney Police Station.
On his appointment Alexander said that public confidence and lawfulness were on his agenda.
“SORT requires at this time experience, policing and bringing the public closer. We are seeing a proliferation of guns and ammunition in our country. We have to do something different. What we already have, we will tweak and add to it to give the public trust and confidence that all is well. You want to sleep at night and I want to sleep at night. You must be able to walk about your lawful business in the day. That is what we intend to change around here”, said Alexander.
Asked if he will continue the Beyond the Tape show on weekday evenings he said, “Everything that we do, we have to account for. That has been the story of the TTPS and that must not change. The public must know what we are doing on a daily basis. We want the public to get involved to such an extent that they must partner with us to make sure that all communities are safe and there are safe public spaces.”
The new SORT head said that his unit is not a ‘hit squad’.
“Public opinion is most times based on a man’s feelings. Anytime there’s a unit mandated with a good purpose it is branded a hit squad of some kind. It is not about a hit squad around here. If someone has a firearm, and everyone has a firearm as they are importing firearms in Trinidad and Tobago. One team is saying let is plant agriculture, another is saying let us bring in firearms. If a man has a gun and he points it at you, you have to defend yourself. That does not deem you a hit squad.
Griffith added the statistics that there were 163 fatal police killings in the last 30 months of which nine were by SORT.
Griffith said that SORT has been on the frontline dealing with confrontations with most hardened criminals and gang members.
“If you are on the frontline it is expected that you will have more situations of confrontations but those shootings have been with the Inter-Agency Task Force, Emergency Response Patrol, the Criminal and Intelligence Gang Unit and other units. The Andrea Bharat matter was the first time there have been any incident. The PCA (Police Complaints Authority) are bombarded on a daily basis with persons who continue to report police officers for abuse of power, beatings, and different things. Never once before with SORT. Let us not try to label a unit that has proven to be very effective. People have been fearful of SORT has been instrumental to crack crime and bring down a lot of individuals, even in the police service they are fearful of SORT. SORT has proven to be effective to stop them from their previous practice of criminal activity”, said Griffith.