AN alibi defence has been filed by attorneys representing one of the men accused of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke.
The contents of that defence statement were read yesterday by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds when the matter again came up for hearing.
The court is still engaged in a pretrial procedure known as a voir dire to determine what evidence the State will be allowed to rely upon at the actual trial.
Therefore, most of the evidence at the pretrial procedure cannot be made public since it is not yet known whether it will form part of the actual evidence at trial.
However, during yesterday’s virtual hearing, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds read into the record the defence statement filed by attorneys representing accused Akeel Mitchell.
Mitchell has denied being at the scene of the crime when Sean Luke was murdered in March 2006. Instead, he claimed he was at the home of the second accused, Richard Chatoo, at the time the killing took place.
Chatoo’s mother can attest to this, according to the statement.
Also at the proceedings, two State witnesses gave evidence. The first witness was the officer who made a video recording of Chatoo giving a statement to police days after Luke was killed.
The other witness, retired police sergeant Azam Hamid, spoke of retrieving soil samples from the immediate area where the boy’s body was found.
Mitchell and Chatoo were both teenagers when they allegedly murdered Luke in a canefield not far from where he lived.
Once all of the evidence in the voir dire is complete, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds will deliver her ruling on what evidence will be allowed at the judge-alone trial.
Initially, the date of March 15 was set for the trial to begin, but this was later scrapped due to the delays in the voir dire.
It is now expected that the pretrial procedure will come to an end sometime at the end of this month, after which a new trial date will be set.
Mitchell and Chatoo, now 28 and 30 years respectively, are accused of murdering Luke on March 26, 2006.
An autopsy concluded he died of massive internal injuries and organ damage after being sodomised with a cane stalk.
Representing the accused are attorneys Mario Merritt, Evans Welch, Kelston Pope, Kirby Joseph, Randall Raphael and Gabriel Hernandez while attorneys Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith appear on behalf of the prosecution.
The matter will resume tomorrow.