Since the passing of his father, Hosein Ali, more than three years ago, the legacy of Ali’s doubles will continue through his son Wazim, who has plans on leaving a greater mark set by his father and grandfather.
A third-generation doubles vendor, Ali and the family will continue with the tradition set by the senior Alis for more than eighty years.
During an interview with the Express, Wazim shared memories of his father and the extended family he gained through his loyal customers.
Hosein Ali was not a doctor, but according to his son, Wazim, his father already attained his PhD when it came to curing the rumbling stomachs of his regular customers looking for a quick meal on the go.
Ali’s speciality was channa and bara. A craft he took immense pride in after taking over the business from his father Asgar Ali in the late 80s.
A great innovator and never one short on ideas, Wazim says his father expanded on his grandfather’s vision and added a few more items on the menu.
He said, “Apart from doubles, daddy did aloo pie, mini-roti as well as a boneless chicken roti. This made way for the creation of the boneless chicken doubles. Dad was a perfectionist. He was very driven at his craft, and was always looking for new ideas and products for his customers.”
A central figure in South Trinidad, and much loved by the people, who he brought smiles to their faces with his piping hot doubles, Ali could always be found at his usual spot at Hubert Rance Street. However, before he moved to San Fernando, Ali was located at Cragnish Village in Princes Town. This was the initial location started by his father, who opened Ali’s doubles in 1938.
Ali was the second of six children for his parents Asgar Ali and Cassidan Baksh. He would prove to his parents that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.
He developed a ‘sweet-hand’ at making doubles, and Wazim says, his father’s undeniable charm he had with his customers made them a part of his family. His ease with patrons and his deft hand with flavours made the Ali clan a household name.
His determination for excellence at making the best tasting doubles brought Ali recognition, where he was given the award for entrepreneurship from the South Trinidad Chamber of Industry and Commerce in 1997.
With his warm smile and spectacles perched on his nose, many referred to the boneless chicken doubles creator as Doye. It was a nickname the father of two embraced.
Wazim said, “Dad was a ‘limer’ in his free time, after doing his market shopping he would have a couple of beers down on Mucurapo Street. He would lime with men he shared a friendship with for 20 plus years.
According to his son, Ali died in May from a heart attack brought on by complications from diabetes.
“My dad had been ailing for some time, and it was the reason why the business had been closed for the past three years,” he said.
As the family grieved over Ali’s passing, they say his memory would live on through the many lives he touched with his food.
Ali had a deft hand in savoury dishes but also had a weakness for sweets.
Wazim said, “Dad would make a concoction of ice cream, peanut butter, jam, and a banana. It was his favourite. He also enjoyed teaching a Sunday school class at the mosque on Mucurapo Street.”
“Between my grandfather and father, Ali’s doubles have been in existence for the past 82 years.”
Wazim said his father had a deep love for community and family, and despite humble beginnings, he always strived for excellence.
Sharing the impending re-opening of the business, which was forged by his grandfather, and built by his father, Wazim posted the following message on his Facebook page.
“So after quite a long hiatus we are almost ready. Ali’s Doubles will be opening on Monday 15 March at 7:30. Doubles only for now, extras coming soon. Masks and social distancing protocols in effect. See you then….”