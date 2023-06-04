Alive and well

ASP Roger Alexander

ASP Roger Alexander

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says it is aware of online posts claiming that Acting Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander was shot and killed on Saturday. These posts are false.

“Snr Supt Ag Alexander is alive, well and is currently carrying out his duties as he leads the members of his team, said the TTPS in a statement.

“The TTPS takes these matters very seriously and we urge the public to get their information from reliable sources and verify all information they receive before circulating messages via social media.”

Recommended for you