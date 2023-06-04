Alive and well

COAST GUARD officers were the ones responsible for the rape and battery of a 21-year-old Venezuelan woman at the Heliport in Chaguaramas last month.

She was raped so badly that she began “violently haemorrhaging” to the point where she had to be hospitalised for two days.

Initially, it was reported that the woman had escaped from the facility, but court documents filed by her attorneys on Friday indicated that she was taken from the Heliport by officers there and dropped off on the side of the Western Main Road in Chaguaramas.