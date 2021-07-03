Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced this afternoon that the construction sector, both government and private, will reopen on Monday.
All businesses associated with the construction sector will also be allowed to resume operations.
It includes hardware stores and quarries, which will allow for the resumption of the trucking sector.
Laundry marts will also be allowed to open from Monday.
Rowley said: “Last week I did say that we would open up government construction this Monday. We looked at it closely and today I am in a position to say that on Monday we would allow all construction. If your business is construction you would be allowed to resume your construction programme and construction workers allowed to go back to work. Please be careful and please wear masks, sanitisation is a must and avoid congregation as far as you are able to,” he said.
Rowley said the service sector, however, will remain closed for a while longer.
“I understand your complaints but we are hoping to continue in this direction and very soon we should be able to add the service the sector. We should be able to turn and pay some attention to cautiously opening the service sector, especially food,” he said.