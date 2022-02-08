Three men have been held following the search for four suspects into Saturday’s fatal shooting of security guard Alberto Macias Hosein on High Street, San Fernando.
A firearm and a quantity of narcotics were seized and jewellery also recovered.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that, acting on information received into a report of Saturday’s robbery, Southern Division police officers conducted several exercises and searches which resulted in the arrest of three male suspects ages 23, 28 and 31, all of Kings Wharf, San Fernando.
The suspects are in custody and are being interrogated by Homicide Bureau of Investigations detectives.
Last Saturday, four armed men entered Ketan Jewellers along High Street, San Fernando where several items were taken and Hosein, 33, was killed.