Nineteen-year-old Zoi Anicka Quan Kep, the woman accused of not doing enough to save infant Kimani Francis last month, says she still fears for her life and that of her loved ones.
Quan Kep has moved out of Tenth Street, Techier Village, Point Fortin, where she lived with her husband and father-in-law. She is staying at an undisclosed location and has no intention of returning to her home.
In a telephone interview with the Express last week Monday, Quan Kep said her life has changed since two-year-old Kimani’s death as she now fears that the people who labelled her a “child killer” and “murderer” will find her.
“I don’t feel safe now. Since this incident I get frightened very easily. If I hear a noise I get scared. I always checking my doors. I have two little brothers and I don’t want anyone to do anything to them. Since that take place I have been scared and my family has to keep reassuring me. I am frightened,” she said.
Quan Kep worked as a babysitter but has not returned to her job since the incident.
The teenager had moved into Techier Village a year ago and was not familiar with her neighbours as she worked from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Quan Kep said she had never seen a child walking alone on that road, as it was lonely and unsafe.
But that day, Quan Kep said she had a day off and she was preparing a meal in the kitchen when she heard the dogs barking and went to check on them.
She spotted a little boy, barefooted and in diapers, walking in the distance.
Quan Kep said she returned inside the house, turned off the stove and followed the child.
But she is overweight with a medical condition so keeping up with the child was a challenge, she said.
Quan Kep lost sight of the child as he turned a corner and walked into some bushes leading to the Guapo River. She called the police and waited for them to arrive before going home.
It was not until the police went door to door in search of the child’s parents did Kimani’s mother discover he was missing.
His body was found, lodged against a fallen tree in the Guapo River, 24 hours after he was last seen. An autopsy confirmed he died from drowning.
But even before his body was found, the child’s relatives and neighbours gathered outside Quan Kep’s home located within sight of where Kimani lived with his single mother and her extended family.
The crowd hurled bottles, rocks and obscenities demanding that Quan Kep say what happened to the boy.
And after Kimani’s body was removed from the river, the angry mob returned to her home threatening to burn it down. Police had to be called out to protect the woman and her family.
Quan Kep’s father-in-law walked outside, attempting to speak with his neighbours, but he was chased away.
‘It was heartbreaking’
Quan Kep said last week Monday, “When I heard the child had passed away I cried. It was painful because I am not even a parent but I felt hurt. It was heartbreaking. I know the family was hurt and lashing out but it was too much and I could no longer live there.”
And after residents began posting threats on social media, Quan Kep decided to pack up her belongings and leave the village.
Asked whether she had prevented police officers from searching her residence for evidence that Kimani was there, Quan Kep said her home was searched by police and the child’s family members.
“I never prevented the police from coming into my house. The Monday night after he went missing a man came to my house with a dog, saying he picked up a scent. I told him he was not a police officer and that if he came back with the police I would allow them to search. I called the police myself that night and the police pushed the mob back. The police asked to search the house and I said that is not a problem. The police searched the house and after they left a family member of the child came and we let her search and she didn’t find anything,” she said.
Quan Kep said she attempted to speak with the child’s mother, even apologising for not being able to reach him, but was chased away.
“All I did was try to help and look what happened to me,” she cried.