Government will be paying for Sinopharm vaccines out of a TT$1.4 billion loan (170 million euros) it has received from the Government of China.

Speaking at a virtual news conference yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the loan, granted at an interest rate of two per cent, came with a stipulation that 15 per cent of its value must be spent on “Chinese elements” which meant “Chinese goods and services” under which vaccines qualify.