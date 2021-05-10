Licensing Office on Wrightson Road

crowded: People line up at the Licensing Office on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, yesterday, amid new Covid-19 restrictions. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

The Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to advise the general public that ALL Licencing Offices nationwide will be closed until May 23.

Persons with existing appointments during this period of closure will be required to reschedule their appointments via the online scheduling portal at https://licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt/ utilising a date subsequent to May 24th, 2021. Given the demand for appointments, members of the general public are advised to utilise all available time-slots for Licensing Offices across Trinidad and Tobago if your preferred location is unavailable.

The Ministry also takes this opportunity to remind citizens that:

(1) the validity of the Driver’s permits, taxi driver licenses, badges, certificates or other documents issued by the Licensing Division which would otherwise have been due to expire on or before September 30, 2021 are now deemed to be valid up to October 01, 2021; and

(2) the timeframe for the completion of any transfer of vehicle registration – that is, any transfer of vehicle registration required to be completed on or before September 30, 2021 may be completed on or before October 01, 2021.

Citizens are urged to practice social responsibility as we collectively navigate these trying times. The Ministry of Works and Transport apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding during this time.

For further information and updates, visit the Ministry's website: www.mowt.gov.tt and social media pages.

