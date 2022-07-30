November 1 has been set as the date when Marlon King, the man accused of murdering Amy Annamunthudo may be facing a new trial.
Even though he was convicted of the girl’s murder and sentenced to death in 2012 by then-Justice Anthony Carmona, the Court of Appeal eventually ordered a retrial based on material errors made by Carmona.
Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas on Wednesday set time lines for the filing of submissions and agreed facts, the mode of trial (either judge-only or jury) by September 14.
Once the directions have been complied with, the judge said the re-trial will begin on November 1.
King was sentenced to death for the 2006 murder of Annamunthudo but it was later commuted to life in prison in-keeping with the Pratt and Morgan principle that was established by the Privy Council.
That principle was that once a person was on death row for five years or more, they cannot face execution.
King is being represented by attorneys Mario Merritt and Karunaa Bisramsingh.
He was found guilty of murdering the child on May 15, 2006, at his Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella home.
He was alleged to beaten her to death after hanging her from a door frame by her hair.
At the time, King was in a common-law relationship with the child’s mother.
An autopsy concluded Amy was burnt with cigarettes about an hour before she died. It further found she suffered multiple internal and external injuries.