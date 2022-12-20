A 72-year-old liquor mart director was granted bail after allegedly obtaining supplies from a beer company by the use of dishonoured cheques.
Frank Martineau of Cameron Road, Petit Valley, Diego Martin was charged by constable Gowrie of the Fraud Squad with three offences of obtaining property by use of dishonoured cheques totalling $86,137.71.
He was granted $70,000 bail by a justice of the peace.
It is alleged that a man tendered three cheques to a beer company for payments for supplies during December 7 to 17, 2021. The cheques represented payments of $37,098.23, $24,709.55 and $24,329.93.
It is also alleged that the beer company attempted to have the director honour the payments but this was futile.
On December, 15, 2022, after consultation with Supt Reuben and Legal Officer, Sgt Bassarath, constable Gowrie charged the accused with the three offences.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the St James police station, where he was granted bail to cover all charges. He is to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on January 30, 2023.