A man who was allegedly caught wearing a stolen diamond bracelet, and his accomplice allegedly caught with a stolen PS4 were arrested by police.
The items were reported stolen from a house at Poolside, Maracas, St Joseph, on January 15.
Officers of the North-Eastern Division (NED) Gang Unit and the NED Operations Team detained the two suspects for house breaking and larceny during an anti-crime exercise on Tuesday.
Acting on information received, the officers proceeded to the home of the mother one of the suspects, located at Coconut Drive, Morvant.
The officers then took the suspect to his Cicada Street, Morvant home, where they executed a search warrant.
During the search, the officers allegedly discovered on the premises, a Nokia cellphone and Guess wristwatch which were among two of the items reported stolen during the house breaking.
The officers then proceeded to the home of the second suspect, a 23-year-old man of Romain Lands, Morvant, where they executed a search warrant.
The officers allegedly found the man sporting a diamond silver bracelet on his hand, also a Movado wristwatch and they found a PS4 console - all items reported stolen.
WPC John is continuing investigations.