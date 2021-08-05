Man Denied Bail on Sexual Penetration Charge Against Niece, 11
A 21-year-old man was denied bail on Tuesday when he appeared before a Princes Town Magistrate charged with sexually penetrating and touching his 11-year-old niece.
The man was charged with the offences by WPC Maison-Marshall, of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), on July 31.
The charges stemmed from a police report which detailed an alleged sexual assault during the period of December 2019 and January 2020.
During that time, the girl told police, that while she was at her grandmother’s home, her uncle touched her private parts.
CPU detectives subsequently launched an investigation into the report following which they arrested the suspect who resides in Iere Village, Princes Town.
He was later charged with one count of penetration and two counts of sexual touching of a child.
He is expected to reappear before the court on August 17th where he is to answer the charges.