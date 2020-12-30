Three men who allegedly stole from a house a television, a speaker and an air rifle gun, will ring in the New Year in jail.
Kariym McIntosh, Rakesh Deolal, and Adrian Augustine were remanded into custody until January 17.
The three appeared before a Couva magistrate in a virtual hearing on Tuesday.
They were arrested and charged for the offences of house breaking and larceny for an incident which occurred on December 27.
Two days later, officers of the Couva CID in collaboration with the Central Division Task Force, executed search warrants in Enterprise.
PC Goinda, who was in possession of the warrants, along with Sgt Badree and Sgt Modest of the Couva CID retrieved one 42” Sankey TV, one ProTech speaker and an air rifle gun from the accused during the exercise.
Further investigations led to the house breaking charges being laid.