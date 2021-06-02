Two Santa Flora men allegedly caught with marijuana during a police traffic stop in Moruga were charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Dainand Ramroop, 47, and Ramsaroop Rampersad, 54, both of Syncline Road, were arrested and taken to the Moruga Police station

They were stopped along Samuel Lawrence Street, Grand Chemin, during a routine traffic stop in the area.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found four kilogrammes of marijuana in the trunk of the green Toyota Corolla wagon.

They were charged PC Subero and expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate on Wednesday. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vaccine brought in ‘illegally’

Vaccine brought in ‘illegally’

ANY Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines entering and being administered in Trinidad and Tobago would have passed through illegal channels and should be reported, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said yesterday.

Minister: Covid situation at NIB led to pension cheque delay

Minister: Covid situation at NIB led to pension cheque delay

A Covid-19 situation at the National Insurance Board (NIB) led to late pension cheques this month, says Social Development Minister Donna Cox. And the ministry yesterday apologised for any inconvenience caused to pensioners and other recipients of social welfare as a result of the late payment of benefits.

Second dose a month earlier

Second dose a month earlier

PEOPLE who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in April will now be administered their second dose almost a month ahead of schedule, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said yesterday. 

Cops out in full force today

Cops out in full force today

Another 19-hour curfew will be in effect today—the Corpus Christi public holiday—and police have promised they will be out in force to ensure people stay off the roads.