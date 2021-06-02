Two Santa Flora men allegedly caught with marijuana during a police traffic stop in Moruga were charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
Dainand Ramroop, 47, and Ramsaroop Rampersad, 54, both of Syncline Road, were arrested and taken to the Moruga Police station
They were stopped along Samuel Lawrence Street, Grand Chemin, during a routine traffic stop in the area.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found four kilogrammes of marijuana in the trunk of the green Toyota Corolla wagon.
They were charged PC Subero and expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate on Wednesday.