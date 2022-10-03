Child trafficking charges have being laid against a suspected Venezuelan gang leader.
The accused was one of four Venezuelans intercepted in the Santa Flora district, by officers of the South Western Division last Friday.
Police detained two men and two women who allegedly had a firearm, ammunition and contraband in their possession.
Following his arrest, one of the suspects, Sixto Rafael Marcano Carrion, was handed over to the Special Investigations Task Force (SITF), which conducted investigations into alleged crimes of human trafficking.
He was charged with Trafficking in Children, Causing a Child to Become a Prostitute, Transporting a Person for Prostitution and Being a Gang Leader.
The charges were preferred by both Cpl Antoine and WPC Edwards.
In comment on the arrest, Acting CoP McDonald Jacob said, “I am pleased that we have made another solid breakthrough, as these heartless criminals can never feel that they have a free pass to operate in Trinidad and Tobago.The TTPS will continue to vigorously pursue and arrest those involved in trafficking in children, child prostitution and other heinous crimes that feed on the suffering of the innocent and vulnerable”.