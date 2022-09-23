Allied Security Ltd, employers of the three officers who were attacked during the deadly heist at Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine on Monday, says the company is providing financial and other assistance to the affected families.
In a media statement yesterday, Allied said the company was standing in solidarity with those affected by the incident.
Two estate constables were killed in the attack. A third person, Woman Estate Constable Peola Baptiste, was critically wounded.
The company said, “Allied Security extends condolences to the families of EC Jeffery Peters and EC Jerry Stuart, who lost their lives in the line of duty due to the horrific attack that occurred on Monday 19 September 2022.
“The attack also resulted in our officer, WEC Peola Baptiste, being hospitalised and currently in critical care. We thank the public for their well wishes as we continue to support our WEC Peola Baptiste on her road to recovery. We stand in solidarity praying for the families, friends, co-workers, and all persons affected, wishing peace and strength during this grief and healing process.”
The security firm said its focus was on assisting families with funeral arrangements and other forms of compensation.
“As we mourn the loss of our friends and colleagues, our primary focus is on assisting with funeral arrangements, immediate short-term needs, and a multi-year assistance package. The relevant departments have already begun expediting financial support and benefits to the families,” it added.
The firm added it was aware of the psychological toll such an event had on its staff and was as a result offering grief counselling and support to those who need it.
“We wish to thank the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for their timely response in apprehending the perpetrators of this grievous act. We would also like to express our appreciation to the public for the words of support, comfort, and prayer as we grieve the loss of our colleagues,” Allied said.