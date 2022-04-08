port of spain
THE AUTOPSY done on the body of Alliyah Alexander showed she had multiple injuries about her body.
The post-mortem which was done yesterday said she died from multiple blunt force injuries.
A 36-year-old close male relative who had given police officers a statement is assisting officers with the investigation.
Alexander, 15, died after being taken to hospital from the home of this family member, a corporal with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, on Tuesday.
She was found on the ground vomiting and then became unresponsive. Attempts were made to revive her and she was taken to the Couva District Health Facility, where she was pronounced dead.
Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Alexander’s mother, Venessa Augustine, said the relative never hit the child in the past.
She said the girl was having “teenage problems with a boyfriend” and they had spoken to her, banned and punished her in the past.
She said the relative opted to meet with the teen at his home on Tuesday. She said Alexander was the man’s “eyeball” and he will be hurting by the situation.
A police report said Alliyah Alexander was beaten with a belt and fell down a flight of stairs at the Rig Road, Claxton Bay, house. The Express was told there are four steps at the house.