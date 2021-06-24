A STE MADELEINE family, already financial victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, lost their home to fire on Tuesday.
The Rajoon family went to Debe around 6.30 p.m. to purchase produce for resale and, on their return 45 minutes later, they found their home in flames.
One of their pet parrots, named 'Cookie', perished, while another named 'Rico' survived.
Before the pandemic, Grace Rajoon, 46, and her husband Darren were street vendors who sold lollies, sweets and snacks, but since the closure of schools and further lockdown measures, they were left cash-strapped.
They are parents to eight children, six of whom live with them, while the two eldest are married and live elsewhere.
When the Express visited yesterday, the mother looked on in despair at the charred remains of her children's schoolbooks, clothing and beds.
The children who reside with their parents are aged eight, 11, 14, 18, 19, and 21.
Rajoon said the three-bedroom concrete structure, at Eathon Lane, Corinth Hills in a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) residential community, did not have electricity, and before they left home around 6.30 p.m. no stove nor candles were left alight.
'We have no idea what caused this fire. We did not leave anything alight before we went to purchase the goods. The house does not have any electricity, but T& TEC still came and checked out the place,' she said.
Officers of Mon Repos Fire Station responded and extinguished the flames.
Fire officers and police officers are investigating but the cause of the fire was not yet determined.
The mother said the family spent Tuesday night at a neighbour's house, but they were uncertain where they would seek shelter for another night.
Rajoon said the family had fallen on hard times since the pandemic and were trying to make ends meet to put food on the table.
'We have been home and needed to do something for income. I could not sit down home any more and we have children to feed and take care of. Only last Thursday, I went by my cousin and
took some market goods from him, we pitched a stall on the hill and started to sell potatoes and other vegetables. I had done that before to earn extra money around Christmas time, but things have gotten so hard that we decided to try it again,' said Rajoon as she sat in the porch where sacks of potatoes lay next to a water-soaked mattress.
Local government councillor for Corinth/Cedar Hill Shawn Premchand brought meals, bottled water, and food hampers donated through the Corinth/Cedar Hill Co-ordinating Committee.
Premchand told the Express he was told by an official at the San Fernando East Member of Parliament's office that officials at the HDC office were informed of the incident and were working on accommodation for the family.
Anyone wishing to assist the Rajoon family can contact them at 368 1015.