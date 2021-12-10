Alwin Chow dies in NY

Businessman Alwin Chow, husband of former Miss Universe Janelle “Penny” Commissiong has died.
Chow, who had been ailing for some time, died in New York early yesterday morning.
Family friend, Mt Lambert arranger Leston Paul confirmed Chow’s death.
“I spoke to (Penny) in New York. She is sad. She was with him all the time in New York. She knew he was ailing. She sort of expected it. But now that he has passed, it’s still tough for her to process. I extend condolences to her and her loved ones,” Paul told the Express.
Commissiong could not be immediately reached by phone yesterday.
Chow was a former general manager of the Express newspaper and managing director of the Guardian.
He was also involved in accounting and financial services in his early career.
He left the Guardian abruptly in 1996, saying he had been “constructively dismissed” for not complying with editorial instructions from the company.
This was denied by the company.
Longtime friend and former Express general manager Gilbert Ramkissoon, who also worked with Chow at the Guardian, expressed shock at his passing yesterday.
“It’s unexpected. I am still processing it. We were at an accounting firm before we went to Guardian. I knew him since 1981,” Ramkissoon said.
In a phone interview yesterday, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said: “I am saddened to learn about the passing of Alwin Chow. I extend sincere and deep condolences to our first Miss Universe. Council and I had the honour of bestowing her with the Queen Janelle Penny Commissiong Street. I was honoured to have known Chow for many years.”
He added: “I also dealt with him in the financial services sector. When he married our precious Penny he was thrown into the limelight. He would never miss an opportunity to talk about ideas on the advancement, improvement and the future of Port of Spain. He will surely be missed. May his soul rest in peace.”