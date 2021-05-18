I am Donstan Bonn, Express journalist and suspected Covid-19 case.
Today will make it 14 days since I've been under quarantine, facing the threat of criminal action-a fine of $50,000 and imprisonment, if I breach it. But I don't know if I have the virus because although I took a Covid test two weeks ago, I was never told if I was positive.
This is my experience.
I awoke on the morning of May 4 with a sore throat, runny nose and a cough. Deciding to proceed on the side of caution, I contacted my manager, informed him of my condition and indicated that I was going to get a Covid test done for good measure, though holding the opinion that I wasn't positive since there was no fever, pain or respiratory issues.
Thus, I presented myself at the Chaguanas Health Centre, informed a nurse that I was here to get a Covid test and conveyed to her my symptoms. I was ushered into the Covid-19 tent, endured a wait of over an hour, and then had my pressure and temperature tested. Both returned normal readings.
Next up was two nasal swabs by the attending doctor, during which I was informed that I would receive my result within a seven to 14-day period. On questioning why so long, I was told that with the current increase in confirmed cases, they could not facilitate PCR testing for same-day or 48hour results.
Absolutely no contact
I was then handed a Quarantine Order Form with the doctor's signature affixed, and advised to read the quarantine directions before signing, which I did. The form stated that I was assessed as a possible risk for the transmission of the Novel Coronavirus, and therefore, under the powers vested by the Quarantine Act, Chapter 28:05, the Chief Medical Officer has directed that I quarantine in my home for observation for a period of 14 days effective May 4.
The form also stated that I will be contacted daily by a nurse from the surveillance unit of the County Medical Office of Health, to determine the presence of other symptoms and to guide me through the process of taking my temperature.
I was then handed a prescription for Panadol and two medications for sore throat, none of which I took, and informed by the doctor that someone will contact me every day to see how I was progressing.
This, however, is where it became tricky, for lack of a better word.
No one, I repeat, not a single person has contacted me at any point in time.
At home, I began using the alternative medicine of bush and herbal tea together with peppermint oil for the cold, since I believe it was a simple bout of the common cold.
By Day 2 my runny nose had sprinted away from me like Usain Bolt in a 100 metres dash, and on the third day, my sore throat was a distant memory, while the cough persisted though decreasing in intensity.
After not having heard from any Ministry of Health (MoH) personnel during the first five days of my home isolation, I took the initiative on Day 6 (May 9) and called the Health hotline (800WELL) number. No one answered.
Thereafter, I began recording the durations of my calls. On May 11 at 2.44 p.m. my call lasted for a duration of ten minutes and 49 seconds, on May 12 at 5.37 a.m. for 20 minutes and 50 seconds, and on May 14 at 6.45 a.m. for 15 minutes and 27 seconds, and again at 1.29 p.m. for a duration of 17 minutes and 50 seconds. None of them were answered.
Thus, I asked myself the following questions: How many more citizens have tried calling the Health hotline and, like me, did not get an answer? And how many persons in home isolation whose condition may have deteriorated and, unable to make contact, suffered an adverse outcome, unlike me?
Item five of the quarantine order states, 'if you develop a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, you will require hospitalisation and must immediately contact the Surveillance Nurse assigned to you'. Well who was I to call if that had been my outcome, since one was not assigned to me? And am I to believe that I, and probably many others, became a case that slipped through the cracks?
More cause for concern
Not satisfied with the unanswered questions and unanswered calls, and given the gravity of what the country is facing, I contacted the Country Medical Officer of Health Caroni on May 14, using the 226-4400 number listed on both the ministry's website and the quarantine order form.
I was surprised (again not pleasantly) when I was informed that I had reached Caroni CMOH's South office and, based on where I reside, I fell under the jurisdiction of the North office, information that I, and probably a great percentage of the population in Central Trinidad, was not aware of.
I was told that my information would be passed to the North office and someone would contact me. I am still waiting on that call.
However, deciding to go one step further, I returned to where it all began by contacting the Chaguanas Health Centre. A pleasant-speaking administrative person told me my concerns were to be addressed by the surveillance unit and that my number would be passed on to that unit. Quite surprisingly, I received a call within five minutes.
The nurse on the other end of the call identified herself (name withheld to protect her identity), and after listening quite patiently, because I had an earful to deliver, she apologised and then simply stated, 'We're overwhelmed.'
'It's two nurses to thousands of people, so if you do the math, you would realise our situation,' the nurse said.
I expressed to her that it's unfair for them to be working under such conditions and also unfair for citizens to be told to call the Health hotline, when given the current situation, those in authority know there's not enough resources for its efficient functioning. She agreed, but also gently reminded me that we're in the middle of a crisis.
'We're doing our best, however, if the condition of persons in home isolation deteriorates, they should call for an ambulance,' the nurse said, but could not say what's the response time of the ambulance, or if one would even respond.
Expressing surprise at the fact that I hadn't gotten back my result after 11 days, she indicated that she would have the relevant person check into it and, once available, it would be sent to me via WhatsApp. However, the fact that my test result hasn't come back is not surprising, as I'm aware of a Point Fortin family who did their tests on April 28, and, despite numerous calls, are yet to receive theirs. I, like that family, am left with no recourse but to exercise patience as we wait on those results.
Today marks the final day of my home isolation, but with no feedback from the MoH or the CMOH, what am I to do? Do I sit at home indefinitely, because even making contact with the health personnel doesn't seem to be working? What is my employer to do?
This is my reality.