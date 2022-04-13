Amar Mohammed

Manzanilla coconut vendor Amar Mohammed was brutally beaten and his throat slit by thieves who stole his vehicle, cash and valuables.

Shortly before daybreak on Tuesday, the body of Mohammed, 23, also known as “Naresh”, was found with his throat slit, his hands and feet bound with tie straps, and duct tape around his neck.

The body also bore multiple bruises and the right arm was broken, possibly beaten with a piece of lumber found in the track near the Manzanilla coastline.

The discovery was made by his family members who went on alert when he did not return home on Monday after collecting money from a customer.

Mohammed’s family searched for hours for him, then went to the police at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday to report him missing.

The relatives continued for over four hours combing the roads, tracks, and beaches at Manzanilla until they discovered his slippers while were combing through a bushy area at LP 1240 at the Manzanilla/ Mayaro Road.

A few metres away the body was spotted clad in the same clothing that Mohammed left home wearing.

The body was discovered less than 100 metres from the seashore.

In an interview with the Express on Tuesday, Mohammed’s aunt, Netu Beepath, said that the family suspected that he was robbed.

She said missing were Mohammed’s three-tonne Isuzu van which was equipped with new audio equipment, the cash he collected from the customer and money in his wallet, cell phone, and jewellery.

Beepath said that even with the brutality her nephew suffered, she believed he tried save himself in his last moments.

“It looked like he had enough strength to burst the tie straps, and he pulled the tape over his mouth. But his right hand was broken because it seems that he got a heavy blow. There were a lot more injuries. They found a piece of wood near the body”, she said.

She said that a relative was supposed to accompany Mohammed on the trip, but the relative was busy at the time and Mohammed left his home at Clarke Trace, Plum Road, to head to Tiki Bar at Manzanilla to meet the customer.

Beepath said Mohammed’s grandmother made a meal for him because she expected him to return quickly after collecting the money.

When he did not, she thought he was out with his girlfriend.

She said later that night when family members met each other at a wake they were surprised he was not there.

“A relative was said that his phone was going to voice mail since around 2 p.m. She thought maybe his phone battery died and he would return home soon. We knew that was strange that he did not come home or call anyone, so we started to call around for him. Nobody saw him past 11 o’clock that day.

A friend said he bounced him (Mohammed) up and he took a cigarette from him then went to Tiki Bar to collect the money”, the aunt said.

“We called the customer and the man said that he paid him $10,200 which was for the first load of coconuts and also gave him an advance payment for another load. He wrote out a receipt, signed it and left. The customer said he (Mohammed) drove out on the main road towards Mayaro”, she said.

The aunt said that by 10.30 p.m. and there was no contact from her nephew, the family members mounted a search for him.

They went to the Manzanilla police post where they reported Mohammed missing.

Beepath expressed disappointment with the response by the police.

“The police never came out to help us look for him, it was the family on their own to search. If not, we would have found him maybe a long time from today. When the body was found, I called the Manzanilla station but they did not answer the phone. We went to the station to inform them, and the police said they were waiting to confirm a location”, she said.

The aunt said that the family was shocked and traumatised over the killing of Mohammed, whom she described as “a hard working young man, who had been working since he was a boy”.

Responding to the scene were ASP Jankie, Insp Ramkissoon, Insp Sankar, Sgt Bhim, Cpl Singh and officers from the Manzanilla Police Post, and Homicide detectives Sgt Mohammed, PC Baran and CSI officers WPCs Liverpool and Castillo.

The body was removed for an autopsy this week pending testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region II are continuing investigations.

