TWO women, who allegedly attacked an ambulance driver with a syringe and then robbed him of his vehicle, have been arrested by police.
The suspects–a 33-year-old of Sangre Grande, and a 26-year-old of Arima–are in police custody.
The 38-year-old ambulance driver of Sangre Chiquito told officers the attack occurred on Thursday night minutes before curfew.
A police report said that around 8.30 p.m. the victim was at his home when two women, one whom he knows, visited.
After a brief conversation, the victim agreed to drop the women in Sangre Grande and they entered his black Hyundai Tucson, valued $40,000.
The victim told police one of the women sat in the front passenger seat and the other in the rear seat.
At around 8.50 p.m. the victim stopped at Adolphus Cox Circular, Sangre Grande, for the women to exit his vehicle.
The victim reported that the front seat passenger held on to his T-shirt and leaned towards him.
He told police that he observed sudden movement from the woman seated behind, then felt a slight stinging sensation to his neck, as if he was pierced by a needle.
The victim said he felt liquid, which emitted a chemical odour, running down his neck.
He told police he became fearful for his life and exited his vehicle and ran.
The woman took control of his vehicle, and attempted to ram him, he reported.
He evaded the collision and flagged down a passing motorist, who gave him a lift.
The victim told police the women again came at him, and collided with the passing motorist’s vehicle, then sped off.
He made a report to Sangre Grande police then sought treatment at the Sangre Grande Area Hospital.
An all-points bulletin was issued for the stolen vehicle and officers found it burnt at Clarke Trace, Plum Road, Manzanilla.
The suspects were arrested on Friday in Manzanilla by Cpl Singh and a party of Manzanilla police officers.
Cpl Guy and other officers of the Sangre Grande CID also responded.